The Battle for UFO Transparency, with Terry Tibando - Part 3 of 3 - Q & A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Part 3 of 3. These are notes produced by the Otter.ai program, below.
Light beings and global unity.
• ETs visit Earth, interact with humans, and encourage unity to advance civilization.
• Speaker 1 struggles to record audio, eventually finding solution in recording to cloud.
Unity, equality, and spirituality.
• Baha'i Faith teaches recognition of one God, oneness of mankind, and universal peace, with elimination of prejudice and unfettered freedom of investigation.
• Baha'i Faith emphasizes harmony between science and religion, and basic equality between men and women.
• Speaker advocates for universal education and spiritual solutions to global economic problems.
Life on other planets and the universe.
• Speaker 2 discusses the possibility of life on planets orbiting stable stars, citing a quote from the Bible and scientific research.
• Speaker 1 asks a question about the source of this information and the speaker's background in astronomy.
• Speaker 2 discusses extremophiles that can survive in extreme conditions, such as volcanic vents and radioactive environments, raising the possibility of life on other planets.
• Speaker 2 mentions the sun's potential for life, citing the Buddha's statement that the sun's death is the divine palace of a David Angel, and suggests that we should investigate and prove whether life exists on the sun or not.
UFOs, government, and religion.
• Ralston Usama and Speaker 2 connect over shared location and misspellings in writing.
• Participants discuss Dr. Greer's background and affiliations, with some questioning his motives and others defending him.
Extraterrestrial life and advanced weaponry.
• Brad asks about military weaponry used to shoot down UFOs, seeking details on the technology and reverse engineering.
• Speaker 2 discusses the use of electronic pulse weapons, particle beam weapons, and scalar wave energy weapons, which can target specific areas and affect everything around them.
• The speaker references Dr. Greer and a physicist who gave a presentation on scalar waves, and how these weapons can be used to heal or harm, depending on the intentions of those using them.
Extraterrestrial life and advanced technology.
• The speaker discusses the use of advanced technology to disable extraterrestrial spacecraft, with a focus on the navigation system as the key vulnerability.
• Richard demonstrates how towers can transmit energy wirelessly, potentially revolutionizing energy distribution.
Secret space programs and breakaway civilizations.
• Richard Dolan and Speaker 2 discuss the concept of a "breakaway civilization" in the context of secret space programs and ancient civilizations.
• Breakaway society developed by Germans in 1950s, independent of mainstream civilization.
• Breakaway society of wealthy elite with own military and resources, per Richard Dolan.
Global unity and moral guidance.
• Speaker 2 discusses how the wealthy are leaving the planet and living in a giant spaceship, while the rest of the population lives in poverty and chaos.
• Speaker 2 suggests that a balance between technology, social, and spiritual principles is needed to create a global civilization that is moral and just.
• Speaker 4 is looking for information on 12 basic principles of the faith, which Speaker 2 explains are similar to the 10 commandments but not specific to any one culture or religion.
• Speaker 2 explains that these principles are universal and have evolved over time to create a global unity, with examples from Jewish, Islamic, and modern-day laws and organizations.
Space colonization and intergalactic relations.
• Speaker 2 expresses skepticism about colonizing Mars, citing the presence of intelligent life on the planet.
• Speaker 4 raises the possibility of Martian intervention in Earth's conflicts, such as a third world war.
• Speaker 2 believes other nations will step in to prevent a nuclear war, citing examples of past interventions.
• Speaker 2 doubts their own qualifications to understand political thinking in other countries, but believes it's time for the world to come together to solve problems.
• Individuals must rethink their mentality and morality to address the issues caused by their technological advancements.
UFO sightings and extraterrestrial life.
• Speaker 6 discusses the complexity of changing human DNA and the potential for astrology to determine one's future.
• Speakers discuss the potential risks and ethical considerations of interacting with extraterrestrial life.
• They emphasize the importance of establishing a friendship and communication based on mutual respect and understanding.
Historical figures and their authenticity.
• Brian Ruhe questions the historicity of Maria Orsic.