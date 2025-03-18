BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Goldeneye 007 Remastered - James Bond Theme
gabfigueiro
gabfigueiro
6 followers
28 views • 6 months ago

Meus Outros Canais:

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/gab_figueiro

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/gabfigueiro

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCx2Q5RBUONYO5A7vYxVOZ2w

COS.TV: https://cos.tv/channel/33700942577575936

MGTOWTV: https://www.mgtow.tv/@gabfigueiro

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/d254x5zSWGQo/

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Libertar_09:7

Chainflix: https://www.chainflix.net/channel/29870/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gabfigueiro

Gan Jing World: https://www.ganjingworld.com/s/3gQe1ogXA6

Fruitlab: https://fruitlab.com/gabfigueiro

StoryFire: https://storyfire.com/user/axn4fb1lmv0sttb

Dailymotion: https://dailymotion.com/gab_figueiro

gleev: https://gleev.xyz/channel/62487

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/gabfigueiro


Título Original: Goldeneye 007 Remastered - James Bond Theme

Publicado em YT, 02 de Setembro de 2021

Créditos: Church of Kondo

Publicação Original: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fahO8mCWL44


Descrição Original do Autor:


87.048 visualizações 2 de set. de 2021

The James Bond theme from Goldeneye 007, remastered to CD quality, using the original synth and sample sources!


This remaster comes by way of Elite! Following up his work on Conker, Elite has delivered an exceptional remaster for this classic theme that I am sure will please many. This theme was already awesome as, but hearing remastered makes it even better, I feel. Seriously, I get a good feeling you are gonna like this one. Many thanks again goes to Elite for allowing me to share his work on the channel!


If you like what you have heard here, why not check out Elite's YouTube channel?: / @elitessymphonies


Or perhaps even his Twitter?: / jackofallasses1


Special thanks also goes towards Mikantsumikiwi! Thanks to them, we managed to get recordings of Proteus FX sounds we otherwise didn't have. If it weren't for them, we wouldn't have been able to complete this remaster. They also emailed Graeme Norgate to find out they used a Yamaha SY-77, Ensoniq TS12, and AKAI S3000 during the production of GoldenEye 007, which has been helpful in finding sounds like the Marimba.


If you would like to check out Mikan's channel, you can find it here: / dalekenclave123


You may also find them here on Twitter: / mikangamerprime


Even more special thanks goes to Chimeratio, for providing the Marimba sound we are using for this project, from his Yamaha SY-77.


His Soundcloud can be found here, if you wanna check out his works: / chimeratio


If you like the song, download it in lossless: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1QEEH...


If you wanna keep an eye on all the songs done, they're all here in this folder: https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...


If you like our restoration/remaster work, why not check out our Cover channel, where our team members do various covers of music from games: / @churchsermonscok

Keywords
007james bondtitlen64nintendo 64sountrack
