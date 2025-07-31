Pray that your prayers may be sufficient for the events. A world leader… Then two more leaders

July 28, 2025 – Message from God the Father to Luz de María

My children, the death of a world leader causes great commotion that immediately leads to revenge.

Then two more leaders die, and humanity experiences the pain of revenge, causing an earthquake and a severe tsunami with waves higher than buildings. This is caused; it is not a product of nature.

