July 28, 2025 – Message from God the Father to Luz de María
My children, the death of a world leader causes great commotion that immediately leads to revenge.
Then two more leaders die, and humanity experiences the pain of revenge, causing an earthquake and a severe tsunami with waves higher than buildings. This is caused; it is not a product of nature.
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6917-pray-that-your-prayers-may-be-sufficient-for-the-events-a-world-leader-then-two-more-leaders/