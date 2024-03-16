Don Lemon demanded Tesla Cybertruck, $5M advance, Equity in X. Then Elon Musk canned him

WTF? The lame stream media left's FOCUS on this topic is to demonize Elon Musk. But they are not telling you is what DON LEMON demanded up front to bring his podcast to X: (1) A Tesla CyberTruck (2) A $5 Million cash advance (3) EQUITY in X.





The clip is Sky News Australia, and the article is from the NY Post:

Don Lemon demanded the sun, the moon and the stars from the SpaceX boss – before being unceremoniously dumped this week, The Post has learned.





The ex-CNN anchor sent over an astronomical wish list to Elon Musk during contract talks to host a show on the billionaire’s social media platform X – including a free Tesla Cybertruck, a $5 million upfront payment on top of an $8 million salary, an equity stake in the multibillion-dollar company, and the right to approve any changes in X policy as it relates to news content, according to a document reviewed by The Post.





Lemon — who was expected to air an interview with Musk for next week’s debut episode on X — had also demanded a private jet flight to Las Vegas, a suite for him and his fiance, and that the company pay for their day drinking and massages, a source with knowledge of the situation said.





Musk agreed to do the interview with Lemon despite the fact that he was aware of some of Lemon’s outlandish demands, sources told The Post.





Former CNN host Don Lemon “hasn’t learnt his lesson” from being cancelled after a trainwreck interview with Elon Musk resulted in his talk show for X being axed, says Sky News Digital Editor Jack Houghton.

Billionaire and X owner Elon Musk canceled former CNN host Don Lemon's new show on the platform before the first episode, an interview with Musk, could air.

