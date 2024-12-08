$1 billion: 🤡'Raytheon' Austin, for Ukraine - "American leadership is what holds the world together" - since 2022 total more than $62 billion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘American leadership is what holds the world together’: Pentagon chief Lloyd “Raytheon” Austin
The US Secretary of Defense made the dubious statement as he announced Washington 22nd military aid package to Ukraine worth nearly $1 billion.
Austin added that the total value of US security assistance committed to Ukraine since February 2022 has now reached more than $62 billion.
"The world built by American leadership can only be maintained by American leadership,” he said without a hint of sarcasm.