‘American leadership is what holds the world together’: Pentagon chief Lloyd “Raytheon” Austin

The US Secretary of Defense made the dubious statement as he announced Washington 22nd military aid package to Ukraine worth nearly $1 billion.

Austin added that the total value of US security assistance committed to Ukraine since February 2022 has now reached more than $62 billion.

"The world built by American leadership can only be maintained by American leadership,” he said without a hint of sarcasm.