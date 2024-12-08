BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
$1 billion: 🤡'Raytheon' Austin, for Ukraine - "American leadership is what holds the world together" - since 2022 total more than $62 billion
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
49 views • 6 months ago

‘American leadership is what holds the world together’: Pentagon chief Lloyd “Raytheon” Austin 

 The US Secretary of Defense made the dubious statement as he announced Washington 22nd military aid package to Ukraine worth nearly $1 billion.  

Austin added that the total value of US security assistance committed to Ukraine since February 2022 has now reached more than $62 billion. 

"The world built by American leadership can only be maintained by American leadership,” he said without a hint of sarcasm.

