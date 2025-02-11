Why Sound Money Matters: Daniel Diaz on Gold, Silver, and Financial Freedom | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

In this discussion, David Morgan interviews Daniel Diaz, Executive Director of Citizens for Sound Money, about the growing movement to make gold and silver legal tender in the U.S. Diaz shares his personal story, legislative successes in states like Louisiana and New Jersey, and ongoing efforts in Florida, Missouri, and South Carolina. With education initiatives, lobbying efforts, and a new Super PAC, the movement aims to restore financial freedom and push back against government overreach. Learn how to support at citizensmoney.org.

Citizens For Sound Money

We are on a mission to champion the adoption and use of sound money, advocating for robust free-market monetary policies and fair trading practices for sound money-related assets. Through our legislative outreach division, we’re taking our advocacy to the next level, directly influencing policy at all levels of government.

Why does our mission matter? In an increasingly digital and global economy, the principles of sound money are more important than ever. Sound money provides a stable store of value, protects against inflation, and promotes economic prosperity for all.

https://citizens4soundmoney.org

