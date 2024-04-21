Woke Racist Grand Jury Refuses to Prosecute Shoplifting Murderer in Texas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A woke grand jury in Houston, Texas, acquitted, a 17-year-old who shoplifted, and then murdered the clerk who came after him, claiming "self defense," as opposed to Kyle Rittenhouse, whose life they tried to end for actually acting in self-defense. We are becoming a racist society, justice has ceased being blind, and the woke are destroying America.
