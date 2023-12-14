BEING MURDERED IN OUR SLEEP

https://danhappel.com/the-fading-memory-of-america/
America has slumbered in cognitive acceptance while globalists and Marxist technocrats plan our defeat. Will we awaken in time?
Ending ownership of property is the final stage of socialism as we lose our few remaining rights as individuals and succumb to the collectivist mindset that permeates our culture, our media, academia and government.
Ignoring open conspiracies right in front of your lying eyes has become the cognitive dissonance SOP that own the WOKE cancel cultures of generations X, Y, & Z.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.