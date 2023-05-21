Pope's New Fundamental Law. Francis Appeals To G7 Leaders. Latter Rain Not Discerned By SDA Pastors

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a letter to the Bishop of Hiroshima where the G7 Summit is underway, Pope Francis appeals for an integral vision of global security and the pursuit of peace based on equality and solidarity.
G7 leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes, vow continued support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’
Zelensky makes dramatic Japan appearance as G7 leaders take aim at Russia and China
G7 urges China to press Russia to end war in Ukraine, respect Taiwan’s status, fair trade rules
13 Dead In Italy Flooding Amid Billion Dollar Disaster
Italy’s ‘once in a century’ deadly floods are linked to climate crisis, researchers say
Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse
Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o
Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries
Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144
Our Dtube account: https://d.tube/#!/c/bibletruth777
Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez
Donate, Tithe, or Offerings:
https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth
Cash App: $Mrdhouse
Email: [email protected]
www.savinghealthministries.com
Pastor David House
(757) 955-6871
Please make checks out to Saving Health Ministries and mail to:
PO BOX 41161
Norfolk, VA 23541
#EllenWhite
#Prophecy
#SDA
#PopeFrancis
#SDASermons
#SDA
#LatterRain
#ThirdAngelsMessage
#3rdAngelsmessage
#PresentTruth
#EverlastingGospel
#Revelation14
#Rev14
#4thAngel
#BibleProphecy