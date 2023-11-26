BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE JUSTICE OF YAH VS A CORRUPT END TIMES CHURCH (Part 1 of "CHINA IS READY")
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
WEBSITE: WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM

Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


Today's word: The Lord is the greatest proponent of justice that there is. When evil is done in secret it must come out in public. Arrest warrants are coming down the pipeline that will surprise everyone. People will be made to answer for their crimes officially, not just in the public realm. Unrepentant sin will not be allowed to continue. Even the church will not be spared the scandal. Yah has saved the best for last.


READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG: https://the-masters-voice.com/2023/11/26/china-is-ready-november-25-2023/


RELATED PROPHECIES:

THE SODOMY RITUAL: THE DIRT OF HOLLYWOOD PT 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/08/19/the-sodomy-ritual-the-dirt-of-hollywood-pt-2-july-17-2022/

PEANUT BUTTER: https://youtube.com/watch?v=l5w2nIiOX48

SYMPATHIZERS OF SIN: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Hqx8AQh1kQ0

THE END OF THE WAY OF THE WICKED: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/

THE WAY OF THE WICKED IS DARKNESS AND THORNS: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-way-of-the-wicked-is-darkness-and-thorns-september-2-2022/

DISEASE & DECAY IN AMERICA: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/08/02/disease-decay-in-america-june-18-2021/

FOR THERE IS NOTHING CONCEALED, PART 2 [PRAYER CALL]: https://youtube.com/watch?v=BD_Y1rs9JuQ

"THE RISE OF A REPROBATE NATION, HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD!": https://youtube.com/watch?v=BYa3yPv-0dc

THEY WILL TEAR FLESH: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/12/13/they-will-tear-flesh-dec-13-2021/

THE SECRET LIVES OF CHILDREN: https://youtube.com/watch?v=n5Fx6EKheL0

THE NEXT GENERATION INHERITS NOTHING: https://youtube.com/watch?v=byuZawv_oCE

STAY TRUE TO YOUR ASSIGNED GENDER: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/stay-true-to-your-assigned-gender-june-21-2019/

UNEMPLOYMENT & THE COMING WAGE CRISIS: https://youtube.com/watch?v=1C3Sudom2-k


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected], and please give me some time to reply. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. If you are outside the USA please do not use Paypal, contact me instead at the email listed here. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *do not* use Cashapp. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


BLOG (English): https://the-masters-voice.com

BLOG (Spanish): https://la-voz-del-senor.com


YOUTUBE (English Channel) "The Master's Voice": https://youtube.com/@themastersvoiceprophecyblog

YOUTUBE (Spanish Channel) "La Voz del Senor": https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

BITCHUTE: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice


TIKTOK: https://tiktok.com/@mastersvoiceprophecyblog

FACEBOOK: https://facebook.com/TMVProphecyBlog/

INSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/mastersvoiceprophecyblog

TELEGRAM: https://t.me/mastersvoiceprophecyblog


SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/1ZFIRXOHAV4uh21P7OrCWA

APPLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/the-masters-voice-prophecy-blog/id1693410450

SOUNDCLOUD: https://soundcloud.com/the-masters-voice

GOOGLE PODCASTS: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9mZWVkcy5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNvbS91c2Vycy9zb3VuZGNsb3VkOnVzZXJzOjEyMTI2ODU1NzYvc291bmRzLnJzcw


biblegodholy spiritjesus christchristjesustruthprophecychurchchinacorruptjusticelast dayslordend of daysyahend timereadygod almightylord jesus christthe lord jesus christend times churchmasters voicejustice of yahchina is ready
