Economic Outlook for 2024

2024 is definitely going to be a year of significant changes. These changes may be greater than we have ever seen in our lives.

The financial and political changes will be evident to everyone. If there is not a major revision of the government debt process and the banking system, there could be an economic collapse scenario.

What if a “black swan” event such as a disaster, cyber-attack, power outage, pandemic or domestic war occurs?

On the other hand, we are growing in understanding the manipulation we have experienced. Efforts are underway to expand public awareness, oust the corrupt administrators of our institutions and turn things around with intelligence and dedication to a better system.

~ Yeswise Education Service holistic learning modules: health, poisons, survival, the conglomerate empire, holistic philosophy:

https://yeswise.com/

~ program archives, notes, resources:

https://awaremore.com/Programs

~ natural health items: https://reallywell.com



