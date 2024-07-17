BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TALK ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST - Ernst Zundel & David Cole
hauptmann
20 followers
24 views • 10 months ago

More english videos from Ernst Zundel:

https://www.wuwox.com/c/avof/videos

https://t.me/anothervoiceoffreedom

https://t.me/ErnstZundel

https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCe8NfMkWJ27PsBKfOTb8bUw

https://www.goyimtv.com/channel/1515497255/Ernst_Zundel/videos


In this video (57 minutes) Ernst Zundel (1939 - 2017) interviews David Cole in 1994.

Ernst was active in exposing the "Holocau$t" as a lie in Canada. Among the supporters of Ernst was David Cole,

a Jew who was born in Los Angeles. David began to be interested in the "Holocau$t" and soon found out that it was a fraud.

He appeared on several US TV programmes in the 1990s where he spoke out in debates with "Holocau$t" survivors.

One such survivor, a Ernest Hollander, claimed his brother had been gassed at Birkenau.

Somebody saw the show and knew his brother who lived in Serbia.

The appearence of David Cole led to a great deal of anger against him and an terrorist organisation called the Jewish Defence League threatened to kill him.

Cole went into hiding and changed his name. Later, he was outed by his girlfriend after a tiff.

Here Ernst interviews David about his life, his Jewishness, his beliefs, his upbringing and how he became active in exposing the "Holocau$t".


https://codoh.com/library/document/ernst-zundel-interviews-david-cole-1994-5717-min/en/


ALSO INTERESTING:

Video with David Cole in Auschwitz

Full 1 hour: https://www.brighteon.com/874b1893-7ec9-440b-971e-45c469d7d0b0


Part 1 https://www.wuwox.com/w/9CjSu6X1oCz3NU9mfDrdEd

Part 2 https://www.wuwox.com/w/j5yN8jvakaT7NQDmm394bp

youtubebrighteonauschwitzernstzyklon bdachaurobert faurissonrevisiongas chambersamisdatvincent reynouardanother voice of freedomzundelsite
