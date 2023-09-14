Democrats say there's no evidence for Joe Biden’s impeachment... Here are a few!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats say there's no evidence for Joe Biden’s impeachment. Here's some:
1. Putin’s billionaire buddy wired the Biden Family $3.5M, then they had dinner with Joe, and she’s off the sanctions list, TWICE
2. Joe flew Hunter to China and he came back with a bucket of cash and then Hunter told them to pay up or else and THEN Joe wrote the Chinese exec's daughter recommendations to get into Brown
3. They greased the regulatory process so the Chinese could buy an American car company
4. Hunter got a massive diamond that he lost and Joe went soft on the country that gave it to him
