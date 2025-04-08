BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Israel, Arrests, Finances & Russia 08/04/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
1
86 views • 1 month ago

Trump stated that he positioned two Nuclear Submarines in the appropriate regions, just incase Russia's foolish statements are more than just that. In other news we take a look at Brandon Bigg's brand new vision. We are warned that if Trump angers the Russian Bear, a great shaking is coming. God will split our land if we split Israel.


russiaisraelfinancesarrestsprophecy clubstan johnsonprophecy with stan
00:00Overview

04:15Israel

05:57Praying over Earthquakes

17:26New York Declaration

21:56Change in Finances

26:07Our Sponsors

