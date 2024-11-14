❗️ Bill Gates Talks About Animal Agriculture And His Plans For Africa And The Rest Of The World:





⏺ You can inoculate cows. And this type of bacteria is not there. Their stomachs are very special because they can eat grass. You know, it's a three-step fermentation process, basically, there's another way to change what they eat. And you can put it in their water or their feed. There is a drug that alters the microbiome , not a vaccine, but a drug that looks very promising.