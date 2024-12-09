Syria: A Battle Lost Amid a Wider War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- Syria's collapse is a loss for the Syrian people and their Iranian, Russian, and Chinese allies;
- It is a reminder that while US military and industrial power wanes, it still possesses potent "superweapons" in terms of monopolizing information space, poisoning populations against their own best interests, and toppling nations;
- The US strategy has been to create multiple crises for Russia along its periphery including in Syria, forcing Russia to make difficult decisions regarding where it commits limited resources;
- The multipolar world must accept the reality that what is essentially World War 3 is ongoing and they will all eventually be targeted in turn;
- Investment is required in securing and defending national and regional information space from US interference through the creation of local education programs producing jounalists and analysts, local social media platforms to replace US-based platforms, and laws ending foreign funding of media inside targeted countries;
Resources:
New Yorker - The Redirection (2009):
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection
Judicial Watch - DIA document (2012):
https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/pgs-287-293-291-jw-v-dod-and-state-14-812-2/
NYT - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings (2011):
https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html
CNN - Syrian rebel leader says goal is to ‘overthrow’ Assad regime (Dec. 6, 2024):
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/12/06/middleeast/syria-rebel-forces-hayat-tahrir-al-sham-al-jolani-intl-latam/index.html
US State Dept. - Foreign Terrorist Organizations:
https://www.state.gov/foreign-terrorist-organizations/
RAND Corporation - Extending Russia (2019):
https://www.rand.org/pubs/research_reports/RR3063.html
