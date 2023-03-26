Nuclear War is Coming! | Dr Vernon Coleman

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Providing depleted uranium to Ukraine has taken us to the edge of
nuclear war. Vernon Coleman explains why depleted uranium is truly
dangerous and has taken us into lethal territory. He also explains why
this is part of the globalists' depopulation plan.
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
Mirrored - Dr Vernon Coleman