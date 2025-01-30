"I have no love for Assad or Gaddafi or any dictator. I just hate Al-Qaeda." - Tulsi Gabbard, part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"I have no love for Assad or Gaddafi or any dictator. I just hate Al-Qaeda." - Tulsi Gabbard
She said that Syria is currently under the control of HTS, an al-Qaeda offshoot, led by an Islamist Jihadist who celebrated in the streets on 9/11 and was responsible for the deaths of numerous American soldiers.