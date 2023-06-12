W.H.O. and W.E.F. Advancing the M.O.B.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video:WHO and EU announce launch of global digital health initiative, to be expanded beyond a vax passport
WEF Calls for AI to Rewrite Bible, Create ‘Religions That Are Actually Correct’
NCR.com from 2009, spilling the beans on rolling out the MOB through the "health" providers
The Great Grift: billions in COVID-19 relief aid stolen
Proposed last-minute amendment (AB957) to CA Family Code bill would classify parents who refuse to affirm their child's gender as abusive. Courts would be given authority to remove children from the homes of offenders.
AI voice scams ALREADY rattle US - No Joke.
Crashed UFO recovered by the US military 'distorted space and time' (Daniel Sheehan / David Grusch)
Bending Time: The Successful Time Travel Experiments using Kozyrev Mirrors
Reading the Scriptures
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/WHOandWEFandMOB.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#pianoCode
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com