Natural Solutions for Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain
Hotze Health
Hotze HealthCheckmark Icon
196 views • 10/11/2023

Approximately 15% of people over the age of 60 have osteoarthritis, which primarily occurs in the knees, hips, and other joints.  That’s not surprising considering that 50% of Americans are overweight or obese, which can cause stress and wear and tear on the body. However, obesity isn’t the only cause.

Hip and knee replacement surgeries have become a booming business with the aging population and should only be used as a last resort.

Join Dr. Steven Hotze as he discusses the common causes of osteoarthritis and joint pain, preventative nutritional and lifestyle recommendations, and non-surgical options with real results. Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com.

If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/. 

To learn more about the Joint Comfort supplement mentioned on this podcast, please visit: https://www.physicianspreferencevitamins.com/Joint-Comfort-by-Dr-Hotze-180-Capsules_p_172.html

Keywords
healthjoint painosteoarthritisnatural solutionsdr steven hotzewellness revolution
