In "From Hive to Chaos: A Poetic Journey," explore the delicate balance between globalism and individualism through powerful imagery and evocative verse. This poem takes you from the comfort of a thriving microcosm—a queen bee in her hive surrounded by abundance—to the overwhelming influence of macrocities that disrupt harmony and individuality. Witness how communities band together amidst chaos, navigating a world transformed by nature's wrath and societal upheaval. Join us as we delve into themes of connection, resilience, and the struggle for identity in a rapidly changing landscape.

The poem by Smazogz :

A queen in her hive, surrounded by honey and worker bees, life for her is good

The pollen collected by a well coordinated buzzing army shows the environment is good

Cows, sheep, chickens and pigs in pens all well fed, numbers are plentiful, for them life is good

Two vehicles in the farmhouse drive, a black Jaguar and a red Porsche, horses kept under both hoods

Life for them is good.

Venturing inside we find a warm fire burning, well stocked kitchen, squishy mattresses on embossed antique oak

Oil paintings both antique and new, central heating on 25 degrees, opulence and wealth its interiors evoke

In the lounge we see a 100” 8K TV, grandchildren play on a rug afore it, a knitting woman and a snoring bloke

Catchphrase is on, but no one is really watching, canned laughter erupts as Roy Walker cracks another tinned joke

Life for them is good, the microscieties in which they coexist on a coexistent course, feeling validated, secure

Until Macrosciety is introduced; a mass indoctrinate amalgamated into every Digital Neurological Addressee

Ran by the heads of organisations who run the churches, world trade, policing and councils, all culpable for heresy

Turning people’s lives upside-down, burning cattle in its millions, forcing chemical and pharmaceutical practices

Whilst over inflating prices, purposely creating failure mechanisms to denounce ownership into governmental assets

Professing ownership of every form of Microsociety, that cease to be in their Macrosciety of borg like assimilatives

Individuality is ignored, penalty for penance, you give, they take, never reversing, forever forsaken, on repeat loop

But as the sun’s polarity reaches its solar maximum causing chaos in their ranks whom will give the final salute

Tidal avalanches as Ra, Tlaloc, Poseidon, Neptune and Varuna are reborn tippling Hercules until he topples,

Planet axis adrift, natural habitat transforming the world into a subterranean thrift, tectonic unwanted gift

Life is eradicated widely by Mother Earth’s relentless extreme destruction.

Macroscieties power is nullified, Microscieties again form, combining forces with neighbours and kin town folk

Assisting each other in the midst of a full on catastrophe, in full effect, 100 mile an hour winds, 30 feet tall waves

Landslides level towns, cities, historic landmarks under water, towers fall like Lego, years pass. Decades pass.

Centuries pass, uncounted, unrecorded millennia turn into an epoch, a broadcast witnessed by the few of us left

Life for us is trawling through mud and debris.

With our natural instinct we strive forward through the turmoil and chaos, microscieties turn into macroscieties

With legitimacy at the heart of its rule our cities circle our hemisphere, mining this antique critique of a planet

A smouldering, smelting rock mined for fossil fuels and rare earth minerals for tech, a place we once called home.