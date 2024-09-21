I CAN'T GET ANGRY!

"I am 35 and very much stuck in life.





"I suffered a lot of violence in my childhood, from my parents and from other children in school.





"I hold bachelors degree in computer engineering(software development), but I have never worked that professionally.





"Currently I work as a dishwasher in hotel in [X], but that is so depressing. Low intelligence and/or traumatized people like myself working there...I am not finding a way out."





