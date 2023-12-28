Create New Account
Synthetic Noses/Smell for Robots Implementing a Dark UN Agenda
Celestial Report-Celeste Solum
Published 2 months ago

Celeste exposes the shocking revelation that scientists are engineering an artificial olfactory system not to help you, but for robots! What does this system have to do with Air Purification and what is a Memristor? Find out in today's tech nugget!


Keywords
unceleste solumrationingair filtrationsynbiosynthssustainable goalsartificial olfactory systemmemristorartificial nosesgas sensor

