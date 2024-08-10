Buddhist Politics with Pannobhasa & Brian Ruhe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this conversation, Pannobhasa and Brian Ruhe engage in a thought-provoking discussion on the relationship between Buddhism and politics. They debate the role of Buddhist monks in politics, with Brian advocating for laypeople to take charge and Pannobhasa suggesting that monks should not be involved. They also discuss Buddhist teachings on poverty, crime, and social inequality, arguing that Buddhism can be interpreted to support either leftist or conservative political positions. Additionally, they share their views on the current political climate and the presidency of Donald Trump, with Pannobhasa acknowledging the potential dangers of Trump's policies but emphasizing the importance of considering the party's stance on issues like the environment and social justice. Brian adds that the government has always been a 'shark tank' and that Trump is needed to deal with it.
Pannobhasa's YouTube channel is https://www.youtube.com/@pannobhasa .
David Reynolds, alias Paññobhāsa, and formerly known as Paññobhāsa Mahathera, is an American-born Theravada Buddhist philosopher and teacher. He has a degree in Biology and up until recently he was a monk with thirty years seniority in the ordained Sangha, with most of that time spent in the forests of Burma, and about half of it spent living and meditating alone in caves. After a few years at a monastery in the declining state of California he has migrated across the USA and has set himself up in a new, freer lay life in Greenville, South Carolina where he continues to write and teach. He has long been pretty well fed up with political correctness, and is moved to make a stand.
