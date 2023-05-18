Should I be using the word Luck?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Telling someone good "luck" or relying on “luck” is implying that "luck" is being relied on, instead of us relying on Yahusha and trusting in Him. We should be entirely dependent on Him, His Words and His blessings, which we can only receive from Him if we live a life dedicated to Him and we are being obedient to His Word and have been immersed in His Name: Yahusha.