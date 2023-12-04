Advertisers’ Fight With Elon Musk Designed to Silence Unapproved Views

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Last week, Elon Musk cussed out former and potential advertisers in frustration over repeated attempts by elements of the Power Elite to destroy the most popular digital platform for unapproved views. Dennis Behreandt, publisher ofThe New American magazine, joins Paul Dragu to discuss why the elites need X (Twitter) gone, and likens the attack to Soviet-style censorship.