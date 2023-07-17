Gerry-Mandered

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
His name forever associated with partisan political trickery, unfortunately few people know much else about Elbridge Gerry. He was a leading revolutionary, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, a highly influential figure at the Philadelphia convention, one of only 3 who didn't sign the Constitution, and the 5th Vice-President, serving under James Madison.
Path to Liberty: July 17, 2023