Gerry-Mandered

7 views • 07/17/2023

His name forever associated with partisan political trickery, unfortunately few people know much else about Elbridge Gerry. He was a leading revolutionary, a signer of the Declaration of Independence, a highly influential figure at the Philadelphia convention, one of only 3 who didn't sign the Constitution, and the 5th Vice-President, serving under James Madison.


Path to Liberty: July 17, 2023

libertyconstitutionhistorygerrymanderingfounding fathersfounders10th amendmentelbridge gerry
