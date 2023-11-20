X22 Report Ep. 3215a - Green New Deal Panic, Biden Right On Schedule, Economy Is Good

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 Report Financial News Ep. 3215a - Nov. 19, 2023Green New Deal Panic, Biden Right On Schedule, Economy Is Good, Wait For It
The global warming agenda is falling apart, the [DS] is now trying to explain why the warming might not happen as quickly as they said. The people are pushing back against the establishment. Trump is now countering Bidenomics. Biden is right on schedule, the economy is strong, don't believe what your experiencing.
X22 Report "We The People" Merch Launch
Get Your 15% Discount
Enter Chance To Win Care Package
http://x22store.com
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !