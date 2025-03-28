BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
War with Iran — Trump’s Biggest Mistake? | Alastair Crooke Interview
Scriptural Scrutiny
Scriptural Scrutiny
542 followers
107 views • 5 months ago

WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQ2gyFWRVEY

Former UK diplomat Alastair Crooke joins Counter Currents host and former CIA analyst Larry Johnson to discuss the following issues: *Does the US and Israel's strategy regarding Iran's nuclear program and military leadership have a clear and achievable goal? *Why is 'spring' considered a critical deadline for an attack on Iran, and how is this timeline linked to the broader geopolitical situation? *How might internal political divisions in Israel influence its decision to push for a war with Iran? *What role does Russia play in the decision-making process surrounding Iran’s geopolitical position?

irantrumprussiaisraelchinawar
