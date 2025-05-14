BREAKING: NEW AMERICAN POPE! - Who Is Pope Leo XIV? - Child Abuse Coverup Exposed!

DITCH YOUR DOCTOR!

https://www.livelongerformula.com/wam

Get a natural health practitioner and work with Christian Yordanov! Mention WAM and get a FREE masterclass! You will ALSO get a FREE metabolic function assessment!





HELP SUPPORT US AS WE DOCUMENT HISTORY HERE:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-wam-cover-history/





GET NON-MRNA FREEZE DRIED MEAT HERE:

https://wambeef.com/

Use code WAMBEEF to save 20%!





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to save 5% plus free shipping!





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1

Use code JOSH to save money!





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news of the new Pope's election following the death of Pope Francis.





Pope Leo XIV (Robert Francis Prevost) is the first American Pope, hailing from Chicago, he has a long history that in this video, we delve into.





While most are focused on his politics, what is more important is how he deals with child sex abuse claims and of course how he dealt with the Covid hoax.





Firstly on the political paradigm side of things, he's a registered republican but he supports super progressive policies much like Pope Francis including the LGBT "community." He also supports mass migration and has regularly attacked Trump on the issue.





On the subject of something far more important, he has shut down and denied multiple investigations over the years of child sexual abuse and in 2000, approved the housing of Fr. James Ray, a priest who sexually abused minors at the St. John Stone Friary, half a block from a parish elementary school.





This should disqualify Prevost immediately. More than any political stance.





Meanwhile, he openly supported the mass vaccination campaign which David Icke exposed on X.





At the end of the day, no one should be surprised. It's the Vatican. It's been full of black Popes for an eternity. It's symbolically Satanic and sits upon the corpses of countless dead children which has been exposed time and time again. Did people really thing they would magically elect an anti-establishment traditional Pope? That's as silly as people believing they'd elect an actual anti-establishment president of the United States... Oh wait, people do actually believe that. How silly.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





Get local, healthy, pasture raised meat delivered to your door here:

https://wildpastures.com/promos/save-20-for-life/bonus15?oid=6&affid=321

USE THE LINK & get 20% off for life and $15 off your first box!





SIGN UP FOR HOMESTEADING COURSES NOW:

https://freedomfarmers.com/link/17150/

Get Prepared & Start The Move Towards Real Independence With Curtis Stone's Courses!





GET YOUR WAV WATCH HERE:

https://buy.wavwatch.com/WAM

Use Code WAM to save $100 and purchase amazing healing frequency technology!





GET ORGANIC CHAGA MUSHROOMS HERE:

https://alaskachaga.com/wam

Use code WAM to save money! See shop for a wide range of products!





GET AMAZING MEAT STICKS HERE:

https://4db671-1e.myshopify.com/discount/WAM?rfsn=8425577.918561&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=8425577.918561

USE CODE WAM TO SAVE MONEY!





GET YOUR FREEDOM KELLY KETTLE KIT HERE:

https://patriotprepared.com/shop/freedom-kettle/

Use Code WAM and enjoy many solutions for the outdoors in the face of the impending reset!





BUY GOLD HERE:

https://firstnationalbullion.com/schedule-consult/





PayPal: [email protected]





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

For subscriber only content!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2025