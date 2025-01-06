Delay of Justice - Fireman, Tim Rugg

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Fireman, Tim Rugg, joins Eileen to give an update on his three year legal battle with the City of Ann Arbor,Michigan, concerning his refusal of the COVID shot.He believes that God has a divine purpose for this delayed justice.





