China Placing Saboteurs In U.S. - 1000% Spike in Chinese Nationals Flooding Over Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Brannon Howse & Gordon Chang:China Placing Saboteurs In U.S. with 1000% Spike in Chinese Nationals Flooding Over Border
Click here and visit www.wvwtvstore.com to order emergency, freeze-dried food that will last 25 years and vital emergency supplies or call 901-468-9357.
------------------------------------------------
Please help us with the huge cost of producing and distributing FREE radio and television programs by making a contribution at www.wvwfoundation.com or by calling 901-468-9357 or by sending your contribution to:
WVW Foundation
P.O. Box 1690
Collierville, TN 38027