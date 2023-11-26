George Galloway: Unforgivable and unforgettable (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway at:-
https://youtu.be/2XDD1TkUOuA?si=9wFDL5oEeHhjDXz9
26 Nov 2023 #Gaza #Ukraine #Bojo
The Herod-like massacre of the innocents in Gaza. The Strip is the Warsaw Ghetto. How Arabic has become a crime in UK. Boris Johnson scuppered Ukraine peace deal
Follow MOATS on YouTube #Gaza #Ukraine #Bojo #WarsawGhetto