Κρυφές σημειώσεις- Hidden Notes
DAIMONES
DAIMONES
8 views • 6 months ago

Το FBI δεν είναι ένα τυχαίο γραφείο ερευνών των ΗΠΑ. Επιτέλους επιβεβαιωνόμαστε με τον καλύτερο και πιο επίσημο τρόπο. Το γραφείο της Αμερικής μας ζήτησε βοήθεια και εμείς ευχαρίστως τους την παρέχουμε με κάθε δυνοτό μέσο. Η έρευνα που ξεκίνησε το FBI για τα δύο σκύβαλα, τον παλαβό ψευδομοναχό του Άδη "Ευφρόσυνο" και την ξεφωνημένη εξηντάρα, αποτυχημένη, τελευταία ξεπουπουλιαμένη κότα  που κακαρίζει με πάθος Καλυψώ Δημητριάδη, συνεχίζεται τώρα σε υπερεθνικό επίπεδο, κάτι που μας ευχαριστεί ιδιαιτέρως. Ας ελπίσουμε κι άλλοι φορείς να ευαισθητοποιηθούν ώστε η ανίερη αυτή τριάδα να αποτελέσει πολύ σύντομα ένα παρελθόν και τα θύματά τους να αποδεσμευτούν ψυχικά και σωματικά και να γυρίσουν στις οικογένειές τους. 

The FBI is not a random US investigative agency. At last we are confirmed in the best and most official possible way. America's bureau has asked us for help and we are happy to provide it by any means possible. The investigation that the FBI started into the two bitches, the wacky pseudo-monk of Hades "Euphrosynos" and the screaming sixty-something, failed, last sell-out chicken that passionately cackles, Calypso Demetriadi, is now continuing on a supranational level, which we are very pleased about. Let us hope that other institutions will be sensitized so that this unholy trio will very soon become a thing of the past and their victims will be released mentally and physically and return to their families.

Keywords
newschurchgreeceheresykoropiefrosynoskalypsodimitriadiillegal cult
