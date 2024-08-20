OPPSCORE; ARE YOU A TRUE AMERICAN OR AN ANTI-AMERICAN COMMUNIST

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE SANTILLI REPORT
LIVE FROM AMERICA
WEDNESDAY AUG. 14, 2024
EPISODE - #4189 4PM
SPECIAL GUESTS:
• John Paul Moran - Founder of GOUSA and creator of OppScore
SOCIAL MEDIA:
• X: @JohnPaul4USA
WEBSITE:
• https://challenge.oppscore.org/
