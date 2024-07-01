Pastors Must Be Bold and Encourage Flock to Remain Steadfast in Last Days - David Fiorazo





Pastors should teach their congregation the whole truth of the Bible without fear or shame, says author, former senior pastor, and bestselling author David Fiorazo. Where has the modern church gone wrong? We are on a cliff in America, he warns. We’re really close to the End Times! How is the church failing its flock? By failing to prepare them to be salt and light in the world. The world is influencing the church more than the church is influencing the world, David points out. It’s a hard job to be a pastor, but they have a responsibility under God to equip the saints. Speak the truth in love, be brave, and continue to do the Lord’s work no matter the cost. Time is of the essence.









TAKEAWAYS





We must speak about the truth that we have seen and heard and witness to the lost





If your pastor is failing to tackle relevant subjects from the pulpit, approach them in a loving way to prepare people for hard times ahead





The fastest growing churches are those that are tackling difficult topics and informing their church body of what to expect in the near future





The decline of major cultural institutions coincides with the decline of the church









