Rep Boebert reacts to today’s IRS whistleblower testimony on Biden Crime Family investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“The Biden family has never created anything... and the only thing they’ve ever sold is their influence in Washington D.C.”
@RepBoebert shares her reaction to today’s IRS whistleblower testimony before the House Oversight committee on DOJ interference into the Hunter Biden investigation.
Watch LIVE➡ http://bit.ly/plutorav
Watch more #StinchfieldTonight with @stinchfield1776
here: https://rumble.com/v310v64-grant-