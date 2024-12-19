BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TCC militants & police are blowing gas into the interior of a car, where man is barricaded, trying to set it on fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
521 views • 6 months ago

Ukrainian police and TCC representatives smoke out a driver locked in a car using a gas cylinder in order to get him out and mobilize him.

Vyshgorod, Kiev region. 

Another description, similar: 

The Gestapo is at work: near Kiev, TCC militants and police officers try to gas a Ukrainian man barricaded in a car.

 - TCC militants and police officers are blowing gas into the interior of a car where a Ukrainian soldier is barricaded and setting it on fire in order to force the future driver of an Abrams to come out and then send him to the front to be slaughtered.

 - Footage from the Vyshgorod neighborhood of the Kiev region. 


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
