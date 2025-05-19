© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gaza Current Situation - Evacuation Orders & New Ground Operations Begin 5-18-25
10 News First
May 18 2025
Israel Launches Renewed Ground Offensive In Gaza, Partially Ends Food Blockade | 10 News First
يوميات أحمد و محمود
May 17 2025
نزحنا⚠️..وتركنا كل شي خلفنا
We were displaced⚠️..And we left everything behind
عائلة محمد من غزة 𓂆
May 16 2025
مين نزح عنا وشو صار
عائلة سمر وأشرف
May 17 2025
طلعونا من بيتنا😓ليلة الجمعة نجونا بأعجوبة
They kicked us out of our house😓on Friday night we miraculously survived
الشيف تهاني قاعود
May 18 2025
استحلفكم بالله تشاهدوا المقطع واسمعوا رسالتنا الموجعة بنزوح😪 نزوحنا للمرة 13 ادعولنا والله تعبنا
I swear to God, watch the video and hear our painful message of displacement😪 our displacement for the 13th time, pray to us, and God, we are tired
يوميات احمد من غزة
May 17 2025
احنا في ورطة ⁉️ استحلفك بالله لا تتجاهل الفيديو
We're in trouble !? I swear to God, don't ignore the video
يوميات ام الصابرين من غزة
ياعرب يامسلمين اغيثونا 😔نزوح للمرة المليون ونومه بلا مأوي غطنا السماء وفراشنا الارض
O Arabs, Muslims, help USزو displaced for the millionth time, sleeping homeless, we covered the sky and our beds covered the Earth