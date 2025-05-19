BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Gaza Current Situation - Evacuation Orders & New Ground Operations Begin 5-18-25
alltheworldsastage
alltheworldsastage
1059 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 4 months ago

Gaza Current Situation - Evacuation Orders & New Ground Operations Begin 5-18-25

10 News First

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LM2Px8c_mdw&t

May 18 2025

Israel Launches Renewed Ground Offensive In Gaza, Partially Ends Food Blockade | 10 News First


يوميات أحمد و محمود

@Ahmed-and-mahmoud-days


https://youtu.be/cZHoYvGJuKw?t=222


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jh2oTMVc6jg

May 17 2025

نزحنا⚠️..وتركنا كل شي خلفنا

We were displaced⚠️..And we left everything behind


عائلة محمد من غزة 𓂆

@MohammedFamilyy

May 16 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E1GQWM7XqHk

مين نزح عنا وشو صار



عائلة سمر وأشرف

@SamarAndAshraf

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMayl-0rc-U

May 17 2025

طلعونا من بيتنا😓ليلة الجمعة نجونا بأعجوبة

They kicked us out of our house😓on Friday night we miraculously survived


الشيف تهاني قاعود

@tuhani-50

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRhOhMrTNRk


May 18 2025

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rRhOhMrTNRk


استحلفكم بالله تشاهدوا المقطع واسمعوا رسالتنا الموجعة بنزوح😪 نزوحنا للمرة 13 ادعولنا والله تعبنا

I swear to God, watch the video and hear our painful message of displacement😪 our displacement for the 13th time, pray to us, and God, we are tired


يوميات احمد من غزة

@CountAhmed

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbGvxQREZzg

May 17 2025

احنا في ورطة ⁉️ استحلفك بالله لا تتجاهل الفيديو

We're in trouble !? I swear to God, don't ignore the video


يوميات ام الصابرين من غزة

@Om_ElSabreen_Gaza

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z4flM5PeRW8


ياعرب يامسلمين اغيثونا 😔نزوح للمرة المليون ونومه بلا مأوي غطنا السماء وفراشنا الارض

O Arabs, Muslims, help USزو displaced for the millionth time, sleeping homeless, we covered the sky and our beds covered the Earth



Keywords
iranisraelpalestinegenocidesyriagazalebanonmilitaryindustrialcomplexforeignpolicysyriawarnatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarsgazawarfreepalestineisraelhamaswar
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy