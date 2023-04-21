127-No One Is Born Homosexual

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sexual abuse, including rape of girls, is strongly correlated with being homosexual. 85% of women who identify as lesbian or bisexual have been sexually abused.
Considering this statistic, why are we celebrating same sex attraction? Should we not rather look at the cause of same sex attraction and stop the cause?