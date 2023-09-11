DON’T DO IT!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yes. Don’t do these things, especially the one about the 5G towers that describes precisely what you should not do if you wish to not harm a 5G tower! Can you imagine how terrible that’d be? What would life be like without these benevolent technological marvels?Whatever you do, stay LAWful and help your fellow man until you detect something that threatens or inflicts harm upon you or others
Credit: Puretrauma
👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon
https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf
👉 ClimateViewer
https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos
👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier
https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf
