BATTLEFIELD AMERICA – THE PLAN IS UNFOLDING | 40K Foot View with JMC
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
168 views • 09/01/2023

The Extended 107 (aka Juan O’Savin) Intel Insights segment!


SI: Speaking with His Voice


Who is winning this war –when and how will this end?


Trump Truthed the truth – Dr. Jan Halper-Hayes eight points of the plan

Tales from Thailand.


SII: 40K View


Trump indictment –end of the road no 5 th indictment


Trump’s turn to insert Election Coup evidence into public record will be a game changer.


The resurrection of lockdowns, mandates, forced vaxxed, and more - Covid’s last stand.


Maui - 2,000 children still missing – "Biden Fence" around Lahaina to hide the destruction of

the crime scene.


One researcher uncovered FBI owns at least one DEW Laser Plane.


107 Intel.Insights (Juan O’Savin weighs in).


Election theft awareness and evidence going mainstream.


Military Investigative tribunals underway – Will convert soon to Prosecutorial tribunals –

Arrests coming.


What is the Bureau of Investigation owning a military-grade fire-starting weapon for?


What’s Next for President Trump? – Assassination? Gaged? Boomerang? Return of Trump?


SIII: Action


Download the PDF at AMPNEWS.US:


“Action Changes Things Saving America is Not a Spectator Sport – Enlist Now”


SIV: Closing Comments


TWO MAJOR PATRIOT MEDIA GROUPS MERGE - Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism

(CBMJ) To Purchase American Media Periscope (AMPNews).



Stay Connected with JMC! Email him at: [email protected]



The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.


For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
political analysismilitary tribunalsarrestsmissing childrenforced vaccinationslockdownsjuan osavintrumps planextended 107intel insightselection coup evidencecovids last standfbi dew laser planeelection theft awarenessprosecutorial tribunalsfirestarting weaponpresident trumps future
