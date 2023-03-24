X22 REPORT Ep. 3027b - People Now See The Witch Hunt & Corruption, The Strikes Will Accelerate, Think Soros

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3027b - March 23, 2023

People Now See The Witch Hunt & Corruption, The Strikes Will Accelerate, Think Soros

The [DS] tried to have propaganda show and it failed. Trump countered their entire plan and has now turned the tables on them. He is showing the public the corruption and the witch hunt.

The people are watching this realtime and people are seeing the truth. He is building the narrative showing that they never had a criminal case and it was all about keeping him out of office, which is election interference. The case of election interference is being built against those who hide in the shadows.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.



