Getting Out of Dodge When You're Broke/ Escaping Mold/ Crime/ Etc. | Environmental Illness (EI), MCS: Facing the Toxic Future

This topic is important for everyone, and yes, I mean everyone! There is always a way out in spite of financial adversity or other obstacles. However, please note that this is obviously not for emergency situations.





Seeing what is happening in Tennessee, North Carolina, etc. recently has prompted me to post this sooner than I had planned. Now is the time to assess where you believe your family will be safest- and it’s likely not in a coastal area.





As someone who has moved numerous times despite living below the poverty level at the time, I have experience in regards to fleeing homes or apartments that make you sick due to mold, chemicals, cigarette smoke, and the like. In this discussion:





- Getting out of Dodge due to environmental illness, crime, destructive weather, etc.

- The survival mentality versus the victim mentality.

- Priorities!

- Please note that this obviously is not for emergency situations!





(This is part 9 of the Finding Healthy Property: Purchasing Land for Healing, Homesteading, and a Healthy Home series!)





Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books





Learn more about our members-only content here, including the referenced series “Finding Healthy Property: Purchasing Land for Healing, Homesteading, and a Healthy Home”: https://non-toxic-home.org/courses

Holding on to Hope when Your Doctor Gives Up: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/holding-on-to-hope-when-your-doctor-gives-up





All of the links to support this work, including discount codes: https://non-toxic-home.org/support-us





Sign up for our free weekly-or-less newsletter, in which we share things that we don’t share anywhere else: https://non-toxic-home.org/









Some links may be affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may receive a little compensation at no additional cost to you. This helps pay website hosting fees- thanks!





This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.





Full disclaimer and terms of service: https://non-toxic-home.org/tos%2F-disclaimer