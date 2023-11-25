Russian Defence Ministry shows Orlan-10 UAVs and 152-mm Msta-B Howitzers of Tula-based paratroopers in action in Artyomovsk direction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the Motherland! For the Airborne Troops!
Russian Defence Ministry shows Orlan-10 UAVs and 152-mm Msta-B Howitzers of Tula-based paratroopers in action in Artyomovsk directionOrlan-10 UAV crew detected one ammunition depot and one command and observation post of the AFU.
After receiving data from aerial reconnaissance, the artillery paratroopers took up a firing position and prepared the Msta-B howitzer for combat use.
As a result of the cohesion work, the detected targets were destroyed.