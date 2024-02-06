THE MERKAVA 3B THE ONE THAT IS PERISHING FAST IN GAZA - WHAT'S NEXT?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We take a last look at the Merkava 3B the most produced and the most destroyed tank of the conflict to date. Less drones..more standard techniques are taking out a lot of these right now. If things escalate where will the replacements come from?? We take the gun out for some combat in town! Two city matches show how fast modern urban warfare can burn through tanks.