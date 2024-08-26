⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(26 August 2024)

▫️Today in the morning, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have delivered a group strike by long-range air- and sea-based precision weaponry and attack UAVs at the critical infrastructure of the power infrastructure of the Ukrainian defence industry. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brigade, 36th Marine Brigade, 13th and 17th national guard brigades near Glubokoye, Liptsy, Volchanskiye Khutora (Kharkov reg) and Pokrovka (Sumy reg).

Enemy lost up to 90 troops, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two counter-battery warfare stations.

▫️The units of the Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation, inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 30th, 44th, 67th, 115th, and 116th mechanised brigades, 4th Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 110th and 241st territorial DEF brigs near Sinkovka, Petropalovka, Tabayevka (Kharkov reg), Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka, Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye (DPR), and Serebryansky forestry.

Zapad GOFs also repelled four counter-attacks of 1st, 4th national guard brigs and 12th Azov Special Ops Brig.

Enemy losses are as follows: 480 troops, one tank, one Kozak armoured fighting vehicle, and ten motor vehicles.

In counter battery warfare, the Russian units engaged five 155-mm howitzers including one M198, two US-made M777, and two UK-made FH-70 howitzers, as well as one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

Moreover, Russian forces destroyed three field ammunition depots, three EW stations, and one counter-battery warfare station.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces seized favourable lines and inflicted losses on manpower and materiel of 23rd, 28th, 93rd mechanised brigades, 5th Tank Brigade, 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 143rd and 144th infantry brigades, 5th, 10th, 80th assault brigades of the AFU, and 109th, 117th territorial defence brigades near Verkhnekamenskoye, Pereyezdnoye, Grigorovka, Chasov Yar, Dyleyevka, Krasnogorovka, Konstantinovka, and Uspenovka (DPR). The Russian forces repelled one counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 8th Mountain Assault Brig.

Enemy lost up to 570 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 7 motor vehicles, 4 155-mm howitzers including one U.S.-made M777 and three UK-made FH-70, one 152-mm Msta-B howi, one 152-mm D-20 gun, & 3 122-mm D-30 guns.

For 24 hrs, the enemy lost 2 EW stations & 4 field ammo depots.

▫️Tsentr GOFs went on advancing to the depth of hostile defence. The Group inflicted losses on formations of 31st, 32nd, 47th,100th, 151st mech'd brigs, 1st Tank Brig, 95th air-assault brigs of the AFU, 111th, 122nd territorial defence brigs, 14th and 15th national guard brigs near Dzerzhinsk, Tarasovka, Zhuravka, Vozdvizhenka, Novozhelannoye, and Yasnobrodovka (DPR).

The Russian troops repelled 7 counter-attacks of the 53rd, 150th mech'd brigs, 68th Jaeger Brig, 25th Airborne Brig, and Lyut Assault Brig of the UKR Natl Police.



Enemy losses to 585 troops, 3 tanks, one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, one armoured personnel carrier, two 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd systems, 3 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.



▫️ Vostok GOFs improved the tactical situation, inflicted losses on manpower and materiel of 61st Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the AFU, 123rd and 128th territorial defence brigades near Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Prechistovka, and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic). The Russian units repelled two counter-attacks launched by the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade.



Enemy lost up to 135 troops, five motor vehicles, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted damage on the AFU 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, 37th Marine Brigade, 124th Territorial Defence Brigade near Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region), Sablukovka, Tokarevka (Kherson region), and Kherson.

The enemy losses are up to 70 servicemen, five motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one EW station.



▫️Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs have destroyed two AFU UAV workshops, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 143 areas.



▫️Russian AD units have downed one French-made Hammer guided aerial bomb, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 58 UAVs.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 640 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 30,533 unmanned aerial vehicles, 575 anti-aircraft missile systems, 17,574 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,425 MLRS combat vehicles, 13,677 field artillery guns and mortars, and 25,234 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.