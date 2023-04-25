The door, the oil and No future, Prophecy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophetic word during worship 2023-04-21, around 8:30pm
No transcript available on my website for this word:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2023-04-21-the-door-the-oil-and-no-future/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski