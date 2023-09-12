Catholic Manhood Discussions - Topic: Manhood

Facilitator: Chicago Deacon Alfred Coleman.

Manhood Monday Discussions is a new monthly series that aims to help men across the Archdiocese of Chicago to grow in their holiness towards -- 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. Each discussion will be on a different topic, and you're invited to participate from the comfort of your own home, or wherever you are..

Together we can share our thoughts or just listen, and encourage and support each other as Catholic men. There may be no right answer, because we are all at different levels of spirituality. But we'll help you to connect the dots or confirm your thoughts along your spiritual journey as a holy and Catholic man.



