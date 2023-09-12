Catholic Manhood Discussions - Topic: Manhood

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Facilitator: Chicago Deacon Alfred Coleman.
Manhood Monday Discussions is a new monthly series that aims to help men across the Archdiocese of Chicago to grow in their holiness towards -- 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. Each discussion will be on a different topic, and you're invited to participate from the comfort of your own home, or wherever you are..