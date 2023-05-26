Magnetobiology; for we are not ignorant of satans' devices

I might be repetitive in my messages but that is the key of learning as well and worthwhile listening to.

We live in a world where the buildup of electromagnetic pollution is a hazard to our survival. I pads, also called infertility pads, low quality sperm of men, high diabetis and cancer rates, we are as healthy as our environment can be. Fluoride in the water, chemtrails in the air, poisons in pharmaceutical drugs, how to get clean food when it's growing in a poisoned environment. Green houses, water structuring devices, air filters, natural ways to detox (zeolite, carbon60, humic and fulvic acid, edta etc) and antifungal solutions (miracle mineral solution, iodine with selenium etc). Any other supplement you might take for your immune system, ex. zinc, think of the antagonistic element copper and so on, because you can easily create an imbalance! Or just eat meat, it has all the vitamins and minerals you need naturally and readily absorbable. Need more zinc? Eat beef tongue. Need liver support? Eat liver, it is that simple. There are no deficiencies on an all meat diet and it allows for longer fasting periods for your body to (in my case heal from an auto immune disorder) restore and feed the body. You either feed the body or feed the cancer. Keep it low carb high fat, preferably one meal a day.

Know that the "safety standards" for emf exposure is also regulated by the WHO, so you guessed right these norms disregard any respect for life on earth!